Morning Report: Ben Askren impressed by Sean Strickland’s title win, but it’s not biggest upset ever

Sean Strickland overcame sizable odds in Sydney, Australia as the underdog in his first career title fight.
UFC 293 still feels like a pipedream after Strickland flipped the MMA world upside down. The brash Xtreme Couture product’s triumphant unanimous decision win over reigning two-time champion Israel Adesanya was the biggest upset in middleweight title fight history per oddsmakers, with Strickland cashing in as the +500 underdog.
Overall, Strickland’s odds register in the history books as a top 10 all-time upset and ties as No. 6 in title fights next to Rose Namajunas’ first-round knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017. Many fans and pundits throughout the community have labeled the win as the new biggest upset. Former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titlist Ben Askren was supremely impressed with “Tarzan’s” showing but still ranks it below the official No. 1 title fight upset of the +830 Holly Holm dethroning the -1400 bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in 2015. The latter coincidentally also took place in Australia.
“I don’t think this one tops Holly Holm over Ronda Rousey as the biggest upset of all time and I think from a betting standpoint, that pencils also,” Askren said on Funky & The Champ. “I would look foolish, which happens sometimes, because I said, ‘I don’t see how Sean Strickland’s gonna win.’ Because I thought Sean Strickland was gonna what Sean Strickland did, which was try to walk him down and box him up. I thought there’s no way he’s gonna do that for 25 minutes without getting clipped. Because ‘Izzy’s’ got a lot of weapons. The fact that he would be able to do it for 25 minutes and not get clipped was so impressive.
“It was so impressive because ‘Izzy’s’ tricky, he’s fast, he has a lot of tools and Strickland shut everything down.”
Strickland wouldn’t have been as well prepared for his big moment if he wasn’t as active as he’s been since rejoining the middleweight division in 2020. The new champion has fought five times since July 2022, going 3-2 (28-5 overall, 15-5 in UFC). Strickland made it clear in his UFC 293 post-fight press conference that he’ll defend against whoever the promotion puts in front of him. Of the likeliest options, Strickland can expect his first title defense to be an immediate rematch with Adesanya, top-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis, or the winner of UFC 294’s Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup next month.
TOP STORIES
Analysis. Dricus du Plessis: UFC 293 was ‘worst’ Israel Adesanya we’ve ever seen in the cage
Scare. Sean Strickland coach thought UFC 293 title fight was off after Strickland allegedly punched fan
Future. Robert Whittaker calls it ‘silly’ if Israel Adesanya gets immediate Sean Strickland rematch
Aftermath. Dana White still puzzled about Israel Adesanya’s reaction to UFC 293 loss
Rivals. Dana White blasts Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture for past UFC dealings: ‘Two guys that absolutely tried to destroy the company’
Gold. Junior dos Santos says he’s fighting winner of Alan Belcher vs. Roy Nelson for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA title in 2024
VIDEO STEW
The MMA Hour.
Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 preview.
UFC Connected: Jack Della Maddalena.
Free fight.
Heavyweight rematch.
Full fights.
Breaking down Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2.
LISTEN UP
No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss if Valentina Shevchenko can reclaim the flyweight title or does Alexa Grasso have her number?
MORNING MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE
MWGA.
Champ don’t wanna fight then make an interim pic.twitter.com/RjwN2lvREx— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 13, 2023
Oh.
Mickmaynard, offered me to fight this little New Zealand bitch— マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) September 13, 2023
Let’s see if he’s going to answer. You better bring your whole team to vegas .
Ireland.
It was a no brainer to have @DeeBegsMMA debut in Boston along with her @SBG_Ireland training parter and our first ever Irish champ @dannimccormack. #InvictaFC54 on Oct. 27th is going to be something special. pic.twitter.com/sKCfzJ7lL9— Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 13, 2023
Runway Jorge.
Spotlight.
As the fights get bigger, it’s normal for fighters to feel more pressure. But for me, the pressure around each fight is the same no matter what the circumstances are. I’m headlining my first main event on October 14th. There’s going to be more attention than I’ve ever gotten pic.twitter.com/tgdFJ4o5FI— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 13, 2023
Time.
Time waits for No one…— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 13, 2023
Pretty.
Here is a look at the custom championship belt for UFC Noche designed by Jacobo and María Ángeles.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 13, 2023
The detail on it is very intricate. pic.twitter.com/K4Fb9vOqKL
Mexico.
Alexa Grasso Tracy Cortez #NocheUFC @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/FfryoDURbF— Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) September 13, 2023
Hmm.
Let's get this straight. pic.twitter.com/lotJEoP35o— Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) September 13, 2023
Fresh.
Bold prediction.
I think Holland wins Saturday then fights izzy at 185— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 13, 2023
Shakeup?
Brunson is out. I heard @robwhittakermma you want to fight by end of year ! Lets do it! November or December!— Roman Dolidze (@romandolidzeufc) September 14, 2023
Wrapped.
#NocheUFC’s Media Day is in the books!— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 14, 2023
Sept 16th | @TSN_Official | @RDS pic.twitter.com/ptE9yjP3I7
Poster game always on point.
PPV now on sale ⚡️— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 14, 2023
➡️https://t.co/eEpfmslPEX
#RIZIN back-to-back extravaganza
✅#RIZIN44 Saitama Super Arena
9/24 (Sunday) 1:00am ET https://t.co/Gn3tfnVLPb
✅#RIZIN_LANDMARK6 in NAGOYA
10/1 (Sunday) 12:00am ET https://t.co/ycJQKoIr5c pic.twitter.com/7gmQyK7lAn
#RIZIN_LANDMARK7 のタイトルマッチポスターです！— 榊 原信行 Nobuyuki Sakakibara (@nobu_sakakibara) September 14, 2023
アゼルバイジャンの人達からするとRIZINのポスターデザインはとても新鮮な様で評価が良く、持参したポスターはアッと言う間に無くなってしまいましたよ！… https://t.co/aaSq5SjjbP pic.twitter.com/7eNo4aCeEv
He’s just everywhere.
Went to go see the Stanley Cup and I run into @MerabDvalishvil— Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) September 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/RXWqLdn5ut
Fight week.
Demo.
As he would.
Volkanovski's BJJ coach Craig Jones leg locked a Sumo Wrestler pic.twitter.com/E5FgRBWFPH— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 13, 2023
Wtf is right.
September 14, 2023
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Jihin Radzuan (8-3) vs. Jenelyn Olsim (6-4); ONE Fight Night 14, Sept. 29
Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) vs. Muin Gafurov (18-5); UFC 294, Oct. 21
Vugar Karamov (19-4) vs. Chihiro Suzuki (11-3); RIZIN Landmark 7, Nov. 4
Tofiq Musayev (21-5) vs. Koji Takeda (15-5); RIZIN Landmark 7, Nov. 4
Mehman Mamedov (6-6) vs. Justin Scoggins (15-6); RIZIN Landmark 7, Nov. 4
Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) vs. Jason Jackson (16-4); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Sergio Pettis (23-5) vs. Patchy Mix (18-1); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (25-11) vs. Alexander Shabliy (23-3); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Raufeon Stots (19-2) vs. Danny Sabatello (14-3); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Daniel James (15-7-1) vs. Ali Isaev (9-0-1); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Tyrell Fortune (13-3) vs. Marcelo Golm (10-4); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Timur Khizriev (13-0) vs. Justin Gonzales (14-2); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Mike Hamel (11-5) vs. Tim Wilde (16-4-1); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Denise Kielholtz (7-5) vs. Sumiko Inaba (6-0); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Islam Mamedov (22-3-1) vs. Killys Mota (15-3); Bellator 301, Nov. 17
Kayla Harrison (15-1) vs. Julia Budd (17-6); PFL 2023 Championship, Nov. 24
FINAL THOUGHTS
Well, looks like Bellator will keep on kicking, eh? 301 is off to a wonderful start.
Thanks for reading!
EXIT POLL
Poll
Who do you favor in an instant rematch?
-
62%
Sean Strickland
-
37%
Israel Adesanya
If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.
Loading comments...