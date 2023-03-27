Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Marlon Vera came alive with ‘too little too late’ against Cory Sandhagen

Michael Bisping would have liked to see his friend and former teammate Marlon “Chito” Vera start on a quicker foot against Cory Sandhagen.

The UFC bantamweight division continued to steal the spotlight this past Saturday night. Headlining the promotion’s return to San Antonio, Texas, Vera and Sandhagen jockeyed for supremacy, hoping to climb the title contention ladder.

Unfortunately for Ecuador’s Vera, his entertaining four-fight winning streak came to a screeching halt thanks to Sandhagen’s aggressively versatile and tricky assault. On the call for the bout, the aforementioned Bisping couldn’t help but feel Vera should have applied his patented in-your-face pressure earlier than he did.

“Marlon Vera took his time just like always,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “He is a slow starter by nature and that really cost him tonight. Listen, I’m not taking away from Sandhagen. Sandhagen was sensational. Certainly at the start.

“He forced the takedowns at the beginning. Always got a smart game plan. He’s a very sophisticated fighter, sophisticated striker. Did fantastic work, put it on ‘Chito’ right from the beginning. [Coach Jason] Parillo was imploring Marlon, ‘Come on, you can’t go two rounds down.’ Then he played catch up.”

There was still hope for Vera heading into round three, but the fight was slipping through his fingers with each moment in favor of Sandhagen. Success was easier found for “Chito” once he managed to find moments to corner his foe. The movement of Sandhagen was ultimately too diverse for Vera, preventing him from being cut off and struck for significant portions of time.

Perhaps most notably known for his quirky and unorthodox striking approach, Sandhagen brilliantly mixed in his takedowns to disrupt Vera early and often. Despite Sandhagen’s flawless start to the fight, and his continued chipping away at Vera, he still saw himself losing the fight on one of the three judges’ scorecards as Joel Ojeda awarded Vera with 10-9 scores for the final three frames. Had Vera gotten off to an ever so slightly hotter start, things could have been pretty interesting come Bruce Buffer’s announcement of the winner.

“The first two rounds, Sandhagen got really far ahead,” Bisping said. “I think he was something like 120 strikes to 30 or something like that, and that’s what cost him the fight. Marlon just took his time. Parillo was like, ‘What is wrong with you? Is everything okay? Is there an issue? Something I need to know about?’ Marlon afterward said he was very flat.

“In the third round, he came alive. Certainly started to put more pressure on, started to land some shots, and I love ‘Chito.’ He’s a good friend of mine, but he actually started to fight. Didn’t fight in rounds one and two. Round four did better, round five did better. It was too little too late. Sandhagen, you can’t do that [with]. You can’t allow someone like that to get that kind of advantage. He moves so well, he overloads you with information. He’s constantly switching stances, throwing varied attacks.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Congrats!

So we’ve been keeping a little secret for the last 14 weeks… we’re expecting! Baby Cookie Monster Grand Entrance September 2023

Excited for this next chapter… and hoping to make my return early to mid 2024 pic.twitter.com/rdYp9f2rh5 — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) March 26, 2023

Comeback trail.

Things didn’t go my way last night I will be back stronger faster and better than ever. We all face adversity to learn. god puts us in these situations to make us better and that’s what I will do #god #ufc #fortismma thanks to all my fans who stand and support love y’all pic.twitter.com/SN2sAGMwlX — Austin Lingo (@austinlingo) March 26, 2023

Archery.

Oh.

“imma come punch you in your fuckin face, ok?” i love this little goblin pic.twitter.com/MJ6GFKecxz — freelancegoon (@freelancegoon2) March 26, 2023

Flashbacks.

What was the first live MMA show you attended? I’ll lead. EliteXC: Destiny. Frank Shamrock v. Renzo Gracie in the main event. Southaven, Mississippi. February 10th, 2007. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 26, 2023

UFC 146 at MGM Grand and the first fight I watched live on the card was Barboza vs Varner. I made a deal with myself that I couldn’t go to a live event until I was signed to the UFC. pic.twitter.com/dLMblVd5gb — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 26, 2023

Wow.

Dan Miragliotta's decision in the Njokuani/Duraev fight was his first completed scorecard in a UFC fight since the Bas Rutten vs Kevin Randleman title fight in 1999. — MMADecisions.com (@MMADecisions) March 26, 2023

Good job, Paulo.

Hey noticed my English is better now , I don’t even remember when I didn’t know how to write English perfectly. I’m fuck brilliant genius thanks God — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 26, 2023

I’m crazier than all of you — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 26, 2023

Twist it.

THE FIRST-EVER TWISTER



On this day in 2011, we saw @KoreanZombieMMA make history in the UFC!



[ Watch more historic moments on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/Y9PeOWpfLp — UFC on This Day (@UFConThisDay) March 26, 2023

Hmm...

Half the top ten in the strawweight division is either pregnant or a flyweight. — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 26, 2023

Game.

Let’s go anytime anywhere ⚔️



მევიდეეეს!… https://t.co/eg7CADfDze — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 26, 2023

Power.

Call to action.

Kick him out from the rankings! https://t.co/LXuAypLSca — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 26, 2023

Sexy.

Surfs up.

Victory.

Goteborg.

Blackhouse.

Whatever works.

With these judges losing their dam minds. I’m coming prepared for May 6th. #andnew pic.twitter.com/f0hBHN2V3f — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2023

Next move?

Yan it’s about time.. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 27, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Hailey Cowan (7-2) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0); UFC Vegas 72, April 29

Joseph Holmes (8-3) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (10-3); UFC 288, May 6

David Onama (10-2) vs. Khusein Askhabov (23-1); UFC Fight Night, June 3

Jimmy Flick (16-6) vs. Alessandro Costa (12-3); UFC Fight Night, June 17

FINAL THOUGHTS

Sandhagen is something else. If he keeps improving, and mixing things up the way he did against Vera, not at all wild to imagine him with a title before he’s all done.

Thanks for reading!

