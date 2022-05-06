UFC issues statement on Charles Oliveira’s stunning weight miss, future after UFC 274

Charles Oliveira will be fighting to become the No. 1 contender on Saturday night.

Oliveira became the first champion in UFC history to lose his belt on the scale on Friday after he weighed in at 155.5 pounds at UFC 274’s official weigh-ins, .5 pounds over the lightweight limit for a championship bout. Following Oliveira’s unprecedented weigh-in miss, the UFC issued a statement explaining the next steps for its now former titleholder.

That statement can be read in full below.

Charles Oliveira missed weight for his UFC 274 main event bout against Justin Gaethje on Friday afternoon in Phoenix, weighing in at 155.5 pounds. Due to the weight miss, Oliveira will forfeit a percentage of his purse. As of this moment, Charles Oliveira remains the UFC Lightweight Champion, but upon the start of the Main Event Headliner tomorrow night he will vacate the 155-pound title. The fight will proceed as scheduled, but the championship will only be on the line for Gaethje. If Oliveira wins, he will be the number one contender for the vacant Lightweight Championship and will fight the next challenger for the undisputed title belt at a time and place to be determined.

It’s the fifth weigh-in miss of OIiveira’s career but his first since moving up to the lightweight division in 2017. The Brazilian ex-champion has won 10 consecutive fights.

Gaethje tipped the scales at 155 pounds.

UFC 274 is set to take place May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.