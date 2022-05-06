Morning Report: Paddy Pimblett sees no point in being overly active fighter: ‘I’m not getting paid my worth’

Paddy Pimblett is one of the hottest rising stars the UFC has to offer in 2022 but that doesn’t mean fans can expect to see him competing at a high frequency.

The proud Liverpool, England native has already won his first two bouts inside the octagon in thrilling fashion since debuting in September 2021. In that span of time, he’s been vocal about getting paid what he feels he deserves.

Striking a lucrative seven-figure deal with Barstool Sports as a Brand Ambassador and Content Creator outside of his MMA career, Pimblett doesn’t feel any need to rush himself into fights at this current stage.

“I make more money outside the octagon and it makes me laugh when people are commenting on my stuff and things saying, ‘He’s not active enough. He doesn’t fight enough. He should be fighting four times a year,’” Pimblett said on Food Truck Diaries. “Why? Why should I fight four times a year? Give me a reason when I’m earning more outside the cage than I am in it.”

As supportive as fans have been towards “The Baddy” in wanting to see him fight, they’ve also been rather critical of his early opposition. Defeating Luigi Vendramini via first-round knockout in his debut, Pimblett most recently followed it up with another early victory against Rodrigo Vargas, this time via submission at UFC London. Shortly after his last appearance in action, Pimblett revealed that he made $24,000 ($12,000 to show and $12,000 to win) for his efforts.

“I’ve had people tweeting me in the past few weeks saying, ‘We want to see him face Makhachev, we want to see him face Ferguson, we want to see him face Gaethje,’” Pimblett said. “I’m like what?! I won’t be fighting them for about three years and then that’s if they’re still at the top of the game by then. There’s no point. The fans don’t always see [it this way] do they? They’re just, ‘I want to see this, I want to see that.’ You can understand it. You want to see fights don’t you as a fight fan? The one I always get is, ‘We want to see you fight ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.’ I’m like, there’s 20 pounds between us, how are we meant to fight? I could never make 145 again. It’s not happening. I’m going the other way. There’s no way that fight happens but it still gets tweeted to me multiple times a week. One’s way bigger than the other (laughs).”

Competing as a 155-pound lightweight, the former Cage Warriors champion has fought as low as 145-pounds at featherweight but is famously known to blow up on the scales between his fight camps — something he doesn’t shy away from.

Despite his resistance against fighting more notable names and at a high rate, Pimblett would like to at least get two more under his belt in 2022.

“You want to fight to keep things going but as I’ve just said, I just genuinely like fighting,” Pimblett said. “Don’t know what it is. If no one else got paid, and everyone was doing it for free, then I’d fight for free. But everyone else is getting paid, and some of them are getting paid their worth, I’m not getting paid my worth so there’s no point in rushing back into the cage when I can eat burgers like this and sit and chill (laughs).”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Can’t really knock Paddy for keeping it real. Whether that’s when it comes to his love for food or wanting to be treated better. Happy Friday, thanks for reading, and have a great weekend!

