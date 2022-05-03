Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers to train Jake Paul, believes he has better chance to become MMA champion

Jake Paul has managed to find plenty of success when competing against MMA fighters. None of his three bouts against such opposition has come inside a cage, however.

The outspoken YouTuber turned boxer has been intertwined with the MMA world for essentially the entirety of his stint as a combat sports athlete dating back to January 2020. Starting with callouts of Conor McGregor and names alike, the closest Paul has gotten is with his last two outings in the squared circle against former MMA titleholders, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

“The Problem Child” has discussed and noted interest in taking the plunge into the ultimate proving ground since his last victory in December, saying he’d fight Khabib Nurmagomedov and sharing videos of him kicking bags. Yet boxing still appears to be the primary focus as Paul just recently co-promoted the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano while teasing his return to action in August.

Meanwhile, in MMA, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has been training and working with some of the very best in the world since retiring in May 2020. Names that “Triple C” has worked with range from Jon Jones to Deiveson Figueiredo down at the Fight Ready team in Arizona. When it comes to a potential Paul transition to the ultimate proving ground, he’d be welcomed with open arms by the Olympic gold medalist in wrestling.

“With the IQ that I have for MMA… if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready, to come out and train with me, I will take care of him, dude,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show. “I think he has a better chance in mixed martial arts to become a world champion than he does in boxing.

“Jake Paul if you wanna come up and train with ‘Triple C,’ gimmick aside, persona aside, I would be more than willing to help you and really prepare, really show you the skills of the trades on how you can become the best in the world. Now if Jake Paul tells me to F off then it’s all good (laughs). This is just coming from my heart, man.”

TOP STORIES

Nope. Cris Cyborg believes a fight against Ronda Rousey was ‘never the goal’ for the UFC.

Image. Photo shows Colby Covington’s chipped tooth, Jorge Masvidal attorney questions his ‘mental capacity.’

Fantasy. Holly Holm ‘super intrigued’ by a return to boxing for fight with Katie Taylor.

$$$. Eddie Hearn reveals possible bet with Jake Paul on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano event.

Controversy. Robbery Review: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier at UFC Vegas 53

Return. Dan Hooker returning to lightweight, says he’s ‘put a fork in’ fighting at 145.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC 274 Embedded 1.

Locked In: Michael Chandler | UFC Connected.

TUF Flashback: Tony Ferguson | Season 13 Champion.

Khamzat Chimaev - Visits Spain! NEW GYM / Plays Padel.

RIZIN Landmark 3 promo.

Bellator 280: Cheick Kongo - THE RISE.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Cardiac hill.

Haha used to love that run. Cardiac hill we called it. https://t.co/T7FgERQhJa — michael (@bisping) May 2, 2022

Oh no.

WARNING GRAPHIC



Jahliel Palmer defeats Cole Farsaci via technical submission pic.twitter.com/sePXk3Cfcl — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) April 30, 2022

Internet strength!

You’re really good at this internet tough guy shit I give you that. 2 questions for you…

1. You & Me locked in a room who makes it out alive?

2. Saul & I locked in a room who makes it out alive?

I like your energy though https://t.co/CP4F4sivko — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 2, 2022

Of what now?

Jealous of what



Bruh — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 3, 2022

Regroup.

Want to say thanks for all the love from yall on here too. As a @ufc fight fan myself I always want to put on the best show I can for the fans. Time to reload and comeback better for you all@tkenner84 @HectorCastroESM @SBXapp #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/aesU6ila2r — Jake Collier (@Jakecollier88) May 2, 2022

CES Action.

It's Fight Week in #Fargo



We're ready to bring the to #NorthDakota on Friday as we promote an #MMA event in our 7th state, LIVE on @UFCFightPass



️ https://t.co/fdG8NzFUuY pic.twitter.com/HvnaMBcpuN — CES MMA (@CESMMA) May 2, 2022

No lies detected.

Creepy comedy.

Zootopia.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Sabah Homasi (16-10) vs. Maycon Mendonca (11-5); Bellator 282, June 24

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Will Jake Paul ever fight in MMA? Yes

No vote view results 31% Yes (38 votes)

68% No (81 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.