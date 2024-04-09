UFC 300 custom fight shorts revealed for several UFC stars

Some of the fighters on the upcoming UFC 300 card will sport a new look.

On Tuesday, custom fight kits were revealed on the Venum website for several UFC 300 headliners: light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira; strawweight champion Zhang Weili; BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje; and Gaethje’s opponent, Max Holloway. The images were removed shortly thereafter on the site, but French MMA outlet La Sueur captured the images and posted to social media.

Check out the images below.

La boutique de l'UFC a publié des shorts exclusifs pour l'#UFC300 !



Before the images were removed, Venom’s website described the kits as the “UFC Adrenaline Unrivaled” collection.

“The four unique fighters represented across this collection, each known for their unrivaled talent and global contributions to the sport, are set to perform on the best fight card ever assembled,” the Venum website stated.

Pereira puts his light heavyweight title on the line for the first time against former champion Jamahal Hill. “Poatan” captured the vacant title with a TKO win over Jiri Prochazka at November’s UFC 295 event.

Weili puts her 115-pound championship on the line when she faces Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event this Saturday. The loaded card will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.