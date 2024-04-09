Ian Machado Garry announces he’s agreed to Colby Covington fight, but not a done deal yet

The long-percolating fight between Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington is closer to reality – or so says Garry.

The Irish welterweight on Tuesday gave fans an update on his mission to fight and end the former interim champ’s career, claiming a contract is on the table – if Covington would sign.

“I just want to let everyone know, I have agreed to fight Colby Covington,” said Garry, noting the time of his video at 1:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. “There’s a date in place - Colby still hasn’t signed the contract.”

Garry did not mention the date of the proposed fight, and a request for comment to his reps wasn’t immediately returned. He previously said negotiations were ongoing to put the welterweight grudge match together.

Garry intensified his campaign to fight Covington after a split decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298, prompting Covington to issue a list of racy demands in response. The two traded shots over the internet, but nothing appeared to materialize.

Covington was not immediately reachable for comment. The 36-year-old MMA heel and Donald Trump devotee is five months removed from his third failed bid to capture the undisputed belt, suffering a unanimous decision loss to current champ Leon Edwards at UFC 296. In the wake of his loss, he called for a fight with two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson, but that fight failed to materialize.

In a recent exclusive with MMA Fighting, Garry said he would go to Covington’s backyard in South Florida to make the fight happen. The Irish star sought to make “Chaos” answer for insults against he and his family, not to mention his position in the sport.

“I want to fight him because of the following he has, the respect on his name as one of the better fighters in this division and has been for a long time,” Garry said. “I want to fight him because of all the s*** that he has talked about me and my family, and I’m going to make sure that he regrets every word he’s said. But I also know that even if it was the best Colby Covington we ever seen, he would never stand a chance against me. No matter how good Colby Covington ever could be or would be, he would never be able to beat me. I’m too elite. I’m too fast. I’m too technically brilliant. He just doesn’t stand a chance.

“I don’t think the guy deserves any respect in the world, to be honest with you. The s*** he talks ... I’ll step into that octagon, and I’ll retire him. That’s my goal. My whole goal to when I fight Colby Covington is that he never puts on MMA gloves ever again.”