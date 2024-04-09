Heck of a Morning: Does Jamahal Hill have the most to lose at UFC 300?

Jamahal Hill is ready to show the world that he is the man in the UFC light heavyweight division, and if he beats Alex Pereira at UFC 300, he will certainly be known as the best 205-pounder in the world and get everything that comes along with it. But due to his incredible confidence heading into the fight, how bad would it be for Hill if he loses?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes in the main event between Pereira and Hill, and if the challenger has the most to lose on the entire stacked card this Saturday in Las Vegas. Additionally, listener topics include where Max Holloway goes if he defeats Justin Gaethje for the BMF title, what the main event could be for UFC 302, thoughts on the UFC making a big announcement this week in regards to new equipment, the card placement for UFC 300, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.