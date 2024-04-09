Ex-Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull considering move to featherweight after 2024 PFL season

Patricky Pitbull may have a stricter diet in 2025.

The former Bellator lightweight champion said on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast he’s considering cutting down to 145 pounds for next year’s season of the Professional Fighters League. Pitbull makes his promotional debut Friday, taking on Clay Collard for the regular season at 155 pounds.

“My brother and a few training partners are insisting that I move down to 145,” Pitbull said. “Who knows, maybe after this season I’ll fight on the 145 season. I think there’s a good possibility I’ll put on good performances and win fights at 145.”

The 38-year-old Brazilian, a veteran of 37 professional bouts but none at featherweight, signed with Bellator in 2011 after winning a 150-pound catchweight in his native country the previous year, and only fought at lightweight since. Yet, working with the same nutritionist that got his brother Patricio Pitbull down to 135 pounds makes him confident.

“I just need to get used to training lighter and faster,” said Pitbull, who holds wins over Peter Queally, Roger Huerta, Ryan Couture, Roberto Satoshi and Derek Campos. “I would need to adapt before the season starts, and not just cut weight for the season. My body reacts well to diets and I lose weight pretty easily.”

The co-leader of Pitbull Brothers in Natal, Brazil, joked he’s “ambitious” after starting 2024 “thinking about my weight class and now I’m thinking of two.” Pitbull takes on Collard on Friday looking to beat the 2023 PFL season finalist, a man that has defeated Shane Burgos, Jeremy Stephens and Anthony Pettis in the past under the PFL banner.

“We have similar styles and I think it’s a great match-up for me,” Pitbull said. “He likes to brawl and so do I, so it’s the perfect fight. There’s also a possibility that I can use my grappling. I always say that [and end up standing and trading], but I think I’ll have to start the season a bit different this time [laughs]. People already expect that, but the fire and desire to brawl is always bigger [laughs].”

Pitbull’s last four Bellator bouts were five-round contests, and going back to three-rounders means “like a party, shorter and more intense.” The veteran names Brent Primus and Gadzhi Rabadanov the toughest rivals on the 2024 season, and knows he has to be ready to stop anyone to reach the $1 million prize later this year.

“It’s something that can change my life,” Pitbull said. “Being smart and knowing how to manage and invest it, it’s great money. It could be better [laughs]. I try not to think about this prize too much sometimes but it’s impossible, brother. You try not to think about it and then the million dollars are following you like your shadow [laughs].”