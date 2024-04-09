Ihor Potieria steps in to fight Michel Pereira at UFC 301

Michel Pereira will now face Ihor Potieria at UFC 301 after Makhmud Muradov withdrew from the card with an infection, multiple people with knowledge of the switch told MMA Fighting following a report from Alex Behunin.

UFC 301 will take place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4.

Potieria (21-5) was originally slated to face Shara Magomedov on June 22 but was moved to the Brazilian pay-per-view card instead.

The Ukrainian talent, who missed weight prior to his latest UFC win over Robert Bryczek in February, earned his first UFC victory in that same arena in January 2023, retiring former UFC and PRIDE champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua with a first-round knockout.

Pereira (30-11, 2 no-contest) will re-enter the octagon less than two months after scoring a 61-second submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299.

Pereira won five straight at welterweight against the likes of Santiago Ponzinibbio, Andre Fialho and Niko Price before moving up a division after missing weight for a cancelled bout with Stephen Thompson. Pereira is now 2-0 at middleweight with quick finishes over Andre Petroski and Oleksiejczuk.

Check the updated UFC 301 lineup below.