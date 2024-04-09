Between the Links: Jamahal Hill vs. Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, countdown to UFC 300

It is officially UFC 300 fight week, and the countdown is on to one of the most stacked UFC fight cards in history. In the main event, Alex Pereira defends the light heavyweight title against former champ Jamahal Hill in a bout that has so many burning questions attached to it.

On a special Tuesday edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the biggest questions surrounding Pereira vs. Hill, the challenger’s incredible confidence, and what a win for either guy means in the overall MMA landscape. Additionally, they’ll discuss the Zhang Weiii vs. Yan Xiaonan strawweight title fight and where the division goes after UFC 300, the BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, what the best case scenario would be for the UFC at 155 following the event, the most under-the-radar fight on Saturday’s card, and some news and notes.

Host Mike Heck will moderate the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.