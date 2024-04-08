Makhmud Muradov out of UFC 301 fight with Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira needs a new opponent for UFC 301 after Makhmud Muradov withdrew from the May 4 card in Rio de Janeiro.

Muradov announced on his social media that he’s dealing with an infection and decided alongside his team to cancel the fight. Pereira posted on his social media he’s still training and hoping to be given a replacement.

UFC 301 goes down May 4 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and features flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja battling Steve Erceg in the pay-pewr-view headliner. Pereira vs. Muradov was expected to be the third to last bout of the card, just under Jose Aldo’s return opposite Jonathan Martinez.

Pereira (30-11, 2 no-contest) scored his seventh straight victory in the UFC in this past March by submitting Michał Oleksiejczuk in just over a minute, improving to 2-0 since moving up full-time to middleweight.

Check the updated card below.