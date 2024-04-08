The MMA Hour with Tom Aspinall and Asim Zaidi in studio, plus Arman Tsarukyan, Calvin Kattar, Paul Hughes, Skye Nicolson, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick things off by recapping another wild weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: Top lightweight prospect Paul Hughes looks back at his successful win over Fabiano Silva at Cage Warriors 170.

2 p.m.: Arman Tsarukyan previews his UFC 300 showdown against Charles Oliveira.

2:15 p.m.: Calvin Kattar previews his UFC 300 matchup against Aljamain Sterling.

2:30 p.m.: UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall joins us in-studio.

3:30 p.m.: Karate Combat president Asim Zaidi also joins us in-studio.

4:30 p.m.: Skye Nicolson discusses her WBC featherweight title win this past weekend.

5 p.m.: The Parlay Boys look back at their best bets from the combat sports weekend.

