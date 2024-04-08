 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 90

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Allen v Curtis 2 Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brendan Allen delivered a gritty performance in a classic main event matchup against Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90. After his seventh straight win, Allen called for a fight with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, or former champion Sean Strickland. Will “All-In” get either of his requests?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts on what could be next for Allen following his victory over Curtis in their rematch. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Damon Jackson after defeating Alexander Hernandez in the co-main event, Chepe Mariscal after improving his record to 3-0 inside the octagon in the event’s Fight of the Night, along with fellow main card winners, Ignacio Bahamondes, Charlie Campbell, and more after the promotion’s final stop on the road to UFC 300.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

