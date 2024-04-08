 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Justin Gaethje says ‘perfect timeline’ leads him to November title shot after UFC 300

By Drake Riggs Updated
UFC 291: Poirier v Gaethje 2 Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Justin Gaethje is set to make some more history at UFC 300.

Few fighters, if any, fit the bill of a BMF more than the human “Highlight.” Therefore, it’s perfect that Gaethje will be the first fighter to defend the UFC’s BMF title on the big UFC 300 stage when he fights Max Holloway inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday.

The inaugural BMF title led to an undisputed title shot for the then-top welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal in July 2020. Four years later, the same expectation fell upon the 35-year-old Gaethje, who knocked out Dustin Poirier with a redemptive head kick to become the title holder at UFC 291 in July 2023. However, the stars didn’t align for a matchup between the current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and the division’s constant violence provider.

Timing may lead to a path for Poirier before all others attempt to dethrone Makhachev. “Annoyed,” Gaethje now expects he won’t be next for Makhachev no matter what happens on Saturday.

“Ideally, they’re calling this [Charles] Oliveira-[Arman] Tsarukyan fight a title eliminator, so the winner of that fight fights [Makhachev] in June, then I fight the winner of that in preferably Madison Square Garden in November,” Gaethje told MMA Junkie. “That sounds like a perfect timeline for me. I’ll definitely have my time to rest, recover, and retrain myself to get ready for that fight.

“That’s the perfect situation for me. We’ll see if Oliveira s**** the bed again. I think if Tsarukyan wins he takes it because they are calling this a title eliminator, so whoever wins is going to have to fight that fight.”

Gaethje’s win over Poirier put him back on a winning streak after a majority decision over Rafael Fiziev the previous March. That alone had the Tucson, Ariz., native in line for his potential third crack at undisputed UFC gold. Instead, the BMF bout came along and Oliveira’s injury ahead of his Makhachev rematch at UFC 294 in October resulted in an Alexander Volkanovski fill-in.

According to Gaethje, there wasn’t any plan or discussions for the title clash in early 2024 as hoped. Without explanation as to why, Gaethje continues to control what he can, and that’s racking up wins against big names, like the former featherweight champion Holloway.

“I think if you appreciate the way that this sport works, I fought Fiziev, I knocked out the No. 2 guy (Poirier) and there’s nobody left,” Gaethje said. “Oliveira was supposed to fight him in October. I was supposed to fight the winner of that fight in February. But it did not work out like that so this is where we’re at, and this is what I have to take care of.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Kade Ruotolo (0-0) vs. Blake Cooper (2-1); ONE 167, June 7

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (8-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-6); UFC Saudi Arabia, June 22

Said Nurmagomedov (18-3) vs. Montel Jackson (13-2); UFC Saudi Arabia, June 22

Cub Swanson (29-13) vs. Andre Fili (23-11); UFC 303, June 29

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12) vs. Gillian Robertson (13-8); UFC 303, June 29

FINAL THOUGHTS

I think this is the most agreed-upon week of poll results we’ve had in the past two years, that I can remember.

Thanks for reading!

