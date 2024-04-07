‘This is crazy’: Pro fighters react to Cody Rhodes finishing his story in wild WrestleMania 40 headliner

Cody Rhodes ended WrestleMania 40 by finishing his story and defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, thanks to some unlikely and legendary friends helping him out when he needed it most.

After falling short in his bid at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes — despite having to compete under Bloodline rules due to The Rock and Reigns defeating him and Seth Rollins in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday — Rhodes got his moment as he secured the three-count after a crazy match.

The highly anticipated match included run-ins by Reigns’ family members Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock. Not to be outdone, Rhodes received backup by Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and even The Undertaker en route to his victory, which sent the more than 70,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia into a frenzy.

Much like Saturday’s card, fighters, both past and present — including Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen — from the UFC and beyond were watching the spectacle. See how they reacted to Rhodes’ victory, as well as the memorable headliner as a whole.

Reaction:

Great cash in by Damian Priest! Loved it



Loved Cody finishing story! Business wise is it the right move?



Does it help to have a champion that is available always , seems to make them almost normal then fans turn on them! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 8, 2024

This celebration is the worst and least planned moment in the history of wrestlemania. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 8, 2024

Haven’t watched wrestlemania in a minute but that main event! — Juan Adams mma (@chosenjuan285) April 8, 2024

This is crazy wrestlemania night 2!!!!!!! #WrestleMania — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 8, 2024

There is no explanation or justification for how awful this match is. There is nothing thus far that resembles a fight. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 8, 2024

I have so much anxiety watching this rn omgggggggg — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) April 8, 2024

Acknowledge your tribal chief for day 2! I acknowledge you tribal chief! pic.twitter.com/ZdD3tb0AHb — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 8, 2024