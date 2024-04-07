Sean Strickland: Brendan Allen should ‘take zero pride’ in win over Chris Curtis

Sean Strickland wasn’t overly impressed with Brendan Allen’s split decision win over Chris Curtis and also felt his teammate should have earned the nod despite taking the fight on short notice.

Following Saturday’s main event, the former UFC middleweight champion—who holds a stoppage win over Allen—weighed in on Allen’s UFC Vegas 90 main event win. Curtis is one of Strickland’s main training partners at Xtreme Couture and he provided some behind-the-scenes commentary on Curtis’ short camp ahead of his rematch with Allen.

“UFC filmed [Curtis], I did one round of sparring with him and let him win,” Strickland stated on Twitter. The camera crew was confused because they know me. I said, ‘If I spar him remotely hard he will lose all confidence going into this fight [because] he’s so out of shape.’

Curtis stepped in as a short-notice replacement for an injured Marvin Vettori. “The Action Man” was the last fighter to defeat Allen, handing him a second-round knockout loss in December 2021, but he fell short of a second win over Allen on Saturday.

Strickland then responded to a fan who gave Curtis credit for his performance, especially based on what Strickland had to say about the camp.

Allen called out current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis following his victory, but also called for a rematch with Strickland, who defeated Allen via second-round TKO at UFC Vegas 14 in November 2020.