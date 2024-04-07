Johnny Walker questions judging of brother Valter’s UFC Vegas 90 loss: ‘I didn’t understand’

Family certainly comes first for Johnny Walker — especially when it comes to how he scored his brother’s UFC debut on Saturday.

In a heavyweight preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 90, Valter Walker made the octagon walk for the first time against Lukasz Brzeski at the UFC APEX. Brzeski, winless in three promotional appearances prior to Saturday’s card, picked up a unanimous decision nod in the bout after winning the third round on all three judges’ scorecards.

Valter controlled much of the contest with his grappling, but had little to show for it when it came to the significant striking stats, which favored Brzeski.

Unsurprisingly, Johnny—who was in his brother’s corner—was not pleased by the decision and he expressed his discontent on social media.

How do they score this fight ? I didn’t understand , how much points for punch and how much for take down and control ? How much for submission attempt? — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) April 6, 2024

Some can score this fight ? I think Valter should have won — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) April 6, 2024

How do they score this fight ? Submission attempt, take down , flor control ? How much it worth ? I think Valter won — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) April 6, 2024

The numbers don’t lie https://t.co/NXEF6f61CF — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) April 6, 2024

The charismatic UFC light heavyweight contender didn’t seem alone in scoring the fight for this brother as seven of 12 media members scored the bout 29-28 for Valter over Brzeski on MMA Decisions.

Valter, 26, entered his UFC debut at 11-0 and exits the cage coming off a loss for the first time in his career.