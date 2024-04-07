Video: Marian Ziolkowski suffers freak injury at KSW 93

Marian Ziolkowski had another bout of bad luck befall him.

On Saturday, Ziolkowski faced Wilson Varela in the co-main event of KSW 93 at Adidas Arena in Paris. The former KSW lightweight champion was in a competitive bout until the second round, when Ziolkowski dislocated his right shoulder throwing a punch at Varela. Varela immediately noticed the dislocation and notified the referee who stepped in to stop the bout and award Varela the TKO victory.

The 33-year-old Ziolkowski has dealt with more than his fair share of bad luck in his career. Ziolkowski was forced to vacate his KSW lightweight title last summer when he tore ligaments in his knee while warming up backstage just minutes before a scheduled title unification bout against Salahdine Parnasse at KSW 83. The bout against Varela was his first since that incident and now it appears that “Golden Boy” may have another layoff ahead of him.

Check out the unfortunate injury below.