 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Rock looked good in there tonight’: Daniel Cormier, pro fighters react to night one of WrestleMania 40

By Mike Heck
/ new
WRESTLING: FEB 08 Wrestlemania XL Kickoff
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Photo by Louis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rock made his return to the squared circle in night one of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday night in Philadelphia and he scored the pinfall over Cody Rhodes in the tag team main event that has stacked the deck for Rhodes heading into Sunday.

Also known as Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, The Rock and partner Roman Reigns—the WWE Universal Champion—defeated Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. That means when Reigns defends his title against Rhodes in the main event of night two, it will be under “Bloodline Rules”; in other words, anything goes in the matchup.

While the UFC was back at the APEX for UFC Vegas 90—which saw Brendan Allen defeat Chris Curtis in a wild main event via split decision—pro fighters, both past and present, were watching the first night of the WrestleMania doubleheader with great interest, including former two-division world champion Daniel Cormier.

See how “DC,” and other pro fighters reacted to some of the big moments from Saturday night.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting