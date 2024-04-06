‘The Rock looked good in there tonight’: Daniel Cormier, pro fighters react to night one of WrestleMania 40

The Rock made his return to the squared circle in night one of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday night in Philadelphia and he scored the pinfall over Cody Rhodes in the tag team main event that has stacked the deck for Rhodes heading into Sunday.

Also known as Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, The Rock and partner Roman Reigns—the WWE Universal Champion—defeated Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. That means when Reigns defends his title against Rhodes in the main event of night two, it will be under “Bloodline Rules”; in other words, anything goes in the matchup.

While the UFC was back at the APEX for UFC Vegas 90—which saw Brendan Allen defeat Chris Curtis in a wild main event via split decision—pro fighters, both past and present, were watching the first night of the WrestleMania doubleheader with great interest, including former two-division world champion Daniel Cormier.

See how “DC,” and other pro fighters reacted to some of the big moments from Saturday night.

The rock looked good in there tonight #WrestleMania — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 7, 2024

It’s #wrestlemania and i am excited to watch my man @therock do his thing in the squared circle.

Wrestling is cool once again.

Gives me memories as a boy walking 10km to only watch an hour show through a window. Man what a life and what a turn of events .

Let’s go Rock. pic.twitter.com/8OIF2b00th — Themba T L Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) April 7, 2024

Damn what a match, I don’t know if Sami was the guy to end Gunther reign! #WrestleMANia — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 7, 2024