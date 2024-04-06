UFC Vegas 90 post-fight show: Reaction to Brendan Allen’s win over Chris Curtis in classic headliner

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 might just be the clubhouse leader for Fight of the Year thus far in 2024, and at the end of 25 grueling minutes, Allen was able to get the nod on two of the judges’ scorecards.

Following the fantastic headliner, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Eric Jackman react to the middleweight battle and Allen’s gritty and impressive performance in the fight (but maybe not so much on the microphone after). Additionally, they discuss the bonus winners, Damon Jackson’s co-main event win over Alexander Hernandez, Chepe Mariscal picking up another impressive victory in the event’s Fight of the Night, Norma Dumont spoiling the return of Germaine de Randamie and where that win puts her at 135, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 90 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.