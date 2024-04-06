Chris Curtis likely suffered torn hamstring in final exchange at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Curtis left the UFC APEX on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury in the closing seconds of his fight against Brendan Allen in the UFC Vegas 90 main event.

The veteran middleweight clutched his leg and fell to the ground just after the fight ended. He needed help from head coach Eric Nicksick to stand as the decision was read, with Allen earning the victory by split decision.

Afterwards, Curtis hobbled out of the octagon before laying down on the stretcher where he was taken out of the building to awaiting medical personnel who will likely transport him to a local hospital for treatment. During the post-fight show, UFC reporter Heidi Androl revealed that Nicksick told her Curtis likely suffered a torn hamstring, which was also checked out by the UFC’s staff doctor at the arena.

The exact diagnosis won’t be available until he undergoes an MRI next week.

“They believe it was a torn hamstring that happened in the last shot of the fight,” Androl reported. “He does believe, and I spoke to Dr. [Jeff Davidson] that this is a torn hamstring. Dr. D calling it a biceps femoris is the belly of the hamstring.

“He said in fact if it is a tear, that’s a four-month recovery. They’ve ordered the MRI to happen on Monday.”

Chris Curtis was taken out of the Apex on a stretcher after hurting his leg against Brendan Allen at #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/f18oKE93PR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2024

It was an unfortunate ending to Curtis’ night after he came within one round on one scorecard from earning the victory on Saturday. Despite accepting the fight on short notice, Curtis gave Allen everything he could handle throughout the 25-minute battle.

Replays from the final exchange appeared to show a pop in the back of Curtis’ leg as Allen pursued him across the octagon. He still managed to stay standing until the fight was over and that’s when Curtis finally fell to the ground in agony from the injury.