Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 full fight video highlights

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis threw down in one of the best fights of the year so far.

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 90 main event saw Allen and Curtis throw down tooth-and-nail in a rematch of their first battle that took place in December 2021. Curtis finished Allen with strikes in their previous encounter, but this time it was Allen who gutted out a split decision win after five hard-fought rounds of action.

Allen weathered the storm of Curtis’ powerful strikes to earn the nod on two judges’ cards, keeping himself on track for a potential middleweight title shot. “All In” is one of the hottest fighters in the division, having won seven straight fights since his loss to Curtis.

On the other side, “The Action Man” suffers a tough loss after stepping in on short-notice for an injured Marvin Vettori. The 43-fight veteran loses for the first time since dropping a decision to Kelvin Gastelum last April.

Watch highlights from the explosive middleweight rematch below.

