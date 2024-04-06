‘Fight of the year’: Pros react to Brendan Allen’s gritty win over Chris Curtis in UFC Vegas 90 main event

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis set the table for UFC 300 with a hard-fought battle in the main event of UFC Vegas 90.

After 25 grueling minutes, Allen was awarded a split decision victory over Curtis to extend his win streak to seven. Curtis was the last fighter to defeat Allen before “All In” went on his current run.

Following a solid start for Allen, Curtis took the fight exactly where he wanted in the second and third, keeping it on the feet where he took over. Allen was able to dig deep in the championship rounds to eke out the victory over a game Curtis.

The fight certainly got the attention of the MMA community, especially fellow UFC fighters who praised both men, and even proclaimed the five-round bout as the best fight of 2024 thus far.

See how UFC athletes reacted to Allen’s victory over Curtis in the main event.

Fight of the year — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 7, 2024

FOTY — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 7, 2024

I think they got that one wrong — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 7, 2024

Incredible work from @BrendanAllenMMA known this guy since he was a kid in the training room! You've evolved with the sport. Salute #Louisiana — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 7, 2024

Curtis — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2024

Okay these fights are all crazy #UFCApex — Nazim Sadykhov (@naz_mma) April 7, 2024

This fight is all tied up, going into the final round! #UFCVegas90 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 7, 2024

This is a squabble #UFCVegas90 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 7, 2024

Great main event so far, high level action — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 7, 2024

Great round for both men, but I had that one for Curtis. 1-1 going into 3rd. #UFCVegas90 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 7, 2024

That was off the best rounds of the year!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 7, 2024

This is that moment where I wish soo much I was in that fight — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2024