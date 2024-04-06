 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Fight of the year’: Pros react to Brendan Allen’s gritty win over Chris Curtis in UFC Vegas 90 main event

By Mike Heck
Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis set the table for UFC 300 with a hard-fought battle in the main event of UFC Vegas 90.

After 25 grueling minutes, Allen was awarded a split decision victory over Curtis to extend his win streak to seven. Curtis was the last fighter to defeat Allen before “All In” went on his current run.

Following a solid start for Allen, Curtis took the fight exactly where he wanted in the second and third, keeping it on the feet where he took over. Allen was able to dig deep in the championship rounds to eke out the victory over a game Curtis.

The fight certainly got the attention of the MMA community, especially fellow UFC fighters who praised both men, and even proclaimed the five-round bout as the best fight of 2024 thus far.

See how UFC athletes reacted to Allen’s victory over Curtis in the main event.

