Brendan Allen guts out split decision win over Chris Curtis in five-round war at UFC Vegas 90

Brendan Allen got a measure of revenge in his rematch with Chris Curtis after securing a hard-fought split decision win in the UFC Vegas 90 main event.

Originally matched up with Marvin Vettori, who suffered an injury knocking him off the card, Allen ended up with Curtis as an opponent instead on short notice. In a previous encounter, Curtis defeated Allen by knockout back in 2021. This time around, the middleweights went to war for 25 minutes in a back-and-forth battle where both had their moments.

In the end, Allen’s ability to score dominant positions with his grappling and then a final exchange where he unleashed a barrage of shots to the close the fight helped him secure the win. Two judges scored the fight 49-46 and 48-47 for Allen with the third official going 48-47 for Curtis.

That was enough for Allen to get the nod as he earned his seventh win in row and continued his climb up the rankings at 185 pounds.

“Chris is tough as s***,” Allen said about his opponent. “He’s short, it’s tough to get shots on him. Short notice, hats off to Chris.”

Some early striking success for Allen, including a nasty body kick to open the fight, led to a slick takedown where he immediately took Curtis’ back. Allen got the body triangle locked on but Curtis eventually scrambled free to get back to his feet.

With Curtis looking to close the distance, Allen used a jab to back off his opponent as they continued trading punches. Despite being known for his grappling prowess, Allen showed off the constant improvement with his hands as he tagged Curtis with several stinging shots, especially in the second round.

A hard left hand backed Curtis off during one exchange but Allen refused to go wild in an attempt to get the finish, opting instead to measure his punches and look for the best opening possible. Curtis responded by digging to the body with his combinations and then going back up top to the head.

The ability to draw Allen into more of a brawl allowed Curtis to start connecting with more regularity. Midway through the third round, Curtis clipped Allen with a hard shot that put him on wobbly legs momentarily, but Allen quickly countered with a takedown.

From there, Allen jumped on the back as Curtis stood to his feet, forcing Curtis to defend against submission attempts as the middleweights leaned against the cage.

On the restart in the fourth round, Curtis continued to invite more boxing exchanges with Allen where he was typically landing the cleaner shots. Allen eventually dragged the fight down to the ground where he finally maintained control and actually worked his way to the mount, but ran out of time before he could do much damage to Curtis on the canvas.

With five minutes remaining, Allen kept turning to his grappling but Curtis defended well and refused to give up a bad position. Curtis looked like the fresher fighter but he couldn’t keep Allen off his legs as he finally got him down again before taking the back.

Curtis eventually escaped, but with time running out, Allen exploded forward with a huge jumping knee and a flurry of strikes that allowed him to close the fight in emphatic fashion. Replays showed that Curtis appeared to a suffer a hamstring injury that left him unable to really defend himself in that final exchange, although he didn’t drop to the canvas until the fight was over.

Curtis had to be propped up by his coaches as the decision was read and he eventually hobbled out of the octagon before leaving the arena on a stretcher. There was no immediate update on his condition after the fight.

As for Allen, he celebrated a gritty win over an opponent who already held a knockout win over him in the past. With seven straight wins, Allen now hopes that he’ll either enter the conversation for gold or perhaps get a chance to avenge the only other loss he has in the UFC.

“Where’s that title shot?” Allen shouted. “Ain’t nobody got the streak I got. What’s up? Dricus [du Plessis] you know I’m going to whoop that ass. Come get this business. If I can’t get Dricus, Sean [Strickland] let’s run it back.”