UFC Vegas 90 live blog: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2

This is the UFC Vegas 90 live blog for Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, the middleweight main event rematch Saturday in Las Vegas.

Still only 28 years old, Brendan Allen is currently on the best streak of his career, with six straight wins inside the UFC’s middleweight division, five of which have come by rear-naked choke. The last time Allen suffered defeat inside the octagon was in his first fight against Curtis, back in 2021. Now, “All In” has his chance for revenge as he continues his assault on the middleweight top 15.

A staple of the UFC since 2021, Curtis set himself apart as a fighter willing to step up at any time, like he did for the first matchup against Allen when he served as a late-notice replacement just a month after making his UFC debut. Curtis answered the call again this week as Allen was supposed to face Marvin Vettori, so now “The Action Man” has a chance to move to 2-0 over Allen and reassert himself as one of the best middleweights on the planet.

Check out the UFC Vegas 90 main event live blog below.