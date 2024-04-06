Jon Jones releases statement addressing alleged assault of drug testing agent

Jon Jones issued a statement on Saturday regarding the allegations that he assaulted a drug testing agent and threatened to kill her after she arrived at his home to collect a sample under the UFC’s anti-doping program.

A police report filed on April 5 by an agent representing Drug Free Sport alleged that Jones grabbed her phone after he “appeared agitated” when he wasn’t able to urinate for the test and she suggested a blood sample instead. During the altercation that the police report states took place on March 30, the drug testing agent claimed Jones put her phone in his pocket, got into her face and allegedly stated “why you f****** people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house … they end up dead.”

Jones answered the allegations on social media along with security camera footage he claims shows the drug-testing agents leaving his house after collecting the sample.

“I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home.

“I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before.”

In her statement to police, the drug testing agent claimed she was “terrified” as Jones stood less than a foot away from her during the alleged incident. The agent added that Jones eventually did submit a urine sample as requested before she and her co-worker left his home.

She stated that her boss at the drug-testing agency asked why she wanted to file a police report over the incident and she claimed that it “seemed like he was trying to talk her out of it.”

The agent ultimately decided to seek criminal charges against Jones for the alleged assault.

The police sent Jones a summons dated April 5 on assault charges and interference with communications for allegedly taking the drug tester’s phone. Based on online court records, no official charges are showing against Jones currently.

UFC officials are yet to issue a statement regarding the allegations against Jones.