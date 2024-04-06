 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 90 Results: Allen vs. Curtis 2

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Allen v Curtis 2 Weigh-in
Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis rematch in the main event of UFC Vegas 90.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 90 results for the Allen vs. Curtis 2 fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.

In the main event, UFC middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis rematch in a short-notice five-round showdown. Curtis, who replaced an injured Marvin Vettori in the main event, previously defeated Allen via second-round TKO in 2021. Allen has since won six straight fights to reach the precipice of title contention.

Featherweights Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson collide in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC Vegas 90 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting