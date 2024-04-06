UFC Vegas 90 Results: Allen vs. Curtis 2

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 90 results for the Allen vs. Curtis 2 fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.
In the main event, UFC middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis rematch in a short-notice five-round showdown. Curtis, who replaced an injured Marvin Vettori in the main event, previously defeated Allen via second-round TKO in 2021. Allen has since won six straight fights to reach the precipice of title contention.
Featherweights Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson collide in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC Vegas 90 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
