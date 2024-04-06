WrestleMania 40 Results: Live updates of Day 1 and Day 2

MMA Fighting has WrestleMania 40 results and more from Lincoln Financial Field this weekend in Philadelphia.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will anchor both main events for the two-day event. Reigns will team up with The Rock on Saturday in a tag-team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Then, Reigns and Rhodes will square off for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night.

Check out the WrestleMania 40 results below.

Day 1 (Peacock at 7 p.m. ET)

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Day 2 (Peacock at 7 p.m. ET)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles