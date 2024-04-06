 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WrestleMania 40 Results: Live updates of Day 1 and Day 2

By Mike Heck
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will square off plenty at WrestleMania 40 this weekend.
MMA Fighting has WrestleMania 40 results and more from Lincoln Financial Field this weekend in Philadelphia.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will anchor both main events for the two-day event. Reigns will team up with The Rock on Saturday in a tag-team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Then, Reigns and Rhodes will square off for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night.

Check out the WrestleMania 40 results below.

Day 1 (Peacock at 7 p.m. ET)

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Day 2 (Peacock at 7 p.m. ET)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

