WrestleMania 40 Results: Live updates of Day 1 and Day 2

MMA Fighting has WrestleMania 40 results and more from Lincoln Financial Field this weekend in Philadelphia.
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will anchor both main events for the two-day event. Reigns will team up with The Rock on Saturday in a tag-team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Then, Reigns and Rhodes will square off for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night.
Check out the WrestleMania 40 results below.
Day 1 (Peacock at 7 p.m. ET)
The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar
Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
Day 2 (Peacock at 7 p.m. ET)
WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
