Cody Rhodes on real-life beef with The Rock: ‘I genuinely don’t like him’

Cody Rhodes is happy to blur the lines between reality and fiction heading into the biggest weekend of his career.

The WWE star headlines WrestleMania 40, a two-night affair that features Rhodes in both Saturday and Sunday’s main events. On night one, he teams up with rival Seth Rollins to take on reigning WWE kingpin Roman Reigns and Reigns’ cousin, Hollywood icon Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson in tag-team match; on night two, Rhodes and Reigns go one-on-one for Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship.

WrestleMania has historically served as the culmination of WWE’s calendar year and the 2024 edition has no shortage of drama, with Rhodes looking to avenge his WrestleMania 39 loss to Reigns. The return of Johnson — one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE history — complicated matters, and it looked for a moment as though the A-list celebrity would be booked to face Reigns instead, however fan outcry restored Rhodes to his promised headlining status.

Rhodes appeared on The MMA Hour to talk about his relationship with Johnson, stating he respects his fellow in-ring performer even if he doesn’t like him.

“I think The Rock has become so many things,” Rhodes said. “Movie star, billionaire, philanthropist, business owner, president of divisions, Under Armor, the connection, all that stuff. And if you strip it away, the thing he is the most is a pro wrestler.

“I don’t have to like him — and I really, genuinely don’t like The Rock — but I have all the respect in the world [for him]. I can spot another pro wrestler and he’s one. It’s in there.”

Whether Rhodes is simply keeping up an act or expressing genuine frustration over Johnson’s involvement is unclear, but their on-screen feud has unquestionably captured the imaginations of pro wrestling fans everywhere. Rhodes earned the right to face Reigns once more after winning the “Royal Rumble” this past January, only to see him step aside with Johnson’s return to WWE television.

The segment where Rhodes ceded the WrestleMania 40 main event to The Rock was met with immediate fan backlash, setting up a twisting-and-turning storyline that eventually saw Rhodes reclaim his match with Reigns and ignite a dramatic rivalry with The Rock.

When he heard Johnson would be part of the company’s WrestleMania plans, Rhodes insists he wasn’t bothered.

“I kept telling everybody, ‘Not flinching,’” Rhodes said. “I really meant it, not flinching. After I had conceded the main event of WrestleMania to The Rock, still somewhere in here — it sounds so weird, maybe naive, maybe arrogance — I still thought I’m going to find my way there. I still thought that. It’s one of the reasons I stayed dead silent. I didn’t want to put an opinion on it.

“I don’t want to get into the backstage details of it or anything of that nature. What was out there is what was out there. I just felt like I was still going to make it, and then, thankfully, literally millions of people made it so that I did get back.”

If it sounds like Rhodes is making more out of the on-screen drama than he should, it’s important to recall he played second fiddle 12 months ago at WrestleMania 39, when he was widely expected to defeat Reigns and finally claim the WWE’s top title. (In narrative terms, Rhodes’ angle was described as him “Finishing The Story.”)

As Rhodes recalls, when the decision was made for Reigns to retain the belt, the disappointment he and his family felt was very real, to the point that a loved one expressed her anger through property damage.

“My mother-in-law, Jill Reed, she tore down the suite they were all in,” Rhodes said. “Cursing, screaming. That high stakes of a situation, WrestleMania 39 — and for those who are from the MMA world who maybe don’t understand fully pro wrestling, there are parts of it that are so much more real than you can ever imagine, and that was just a real moment for everybody.”

There are plenty of big egos at the top of the pro wrestling world, and just as Rhodes was hurt by his past WrestleMania failure, he’s just as inspired by how the past year has proven he is one of the names fans are most eager to see given the crown so he can lead the company forward.

It’s that support he sees as having put The Rock in a hard place.

“I’m not going to explain this to The Rock by any means,” Rhodes said. “I don’t need to fill the air with positives about The Rock, but I can say this: I think it’s really gotten under his skin. The whole ‘We Want Cody’ thing, the dislikes on the video, all that, and I don’t think he realizes that some of the people chanting ‘diarrhea’ or ‘Rocky Sucks’ or ‘Die Rocky Die,’ whatever it is, some of them are wearing Rock merchandise. They still believe in ‘The People’s Champ’ being under ‘The Final Boss,’ they just didn’t [like] it at the expense of the investment, what we had been doing.

“I feel like him finding out, if he was to come on your show and reveal to you that he hates my guts, I’d totally understand. I get it. I created this situation. The fans made it even larger for me and got me to the dance here, so I would get it if he didn’t like me.”