WrestleMania 40 preview show: Will The Rock stop Cody Rhodes from finishing his story?

Cody Rhodes will look to become the WWE Universal Champion when he faces Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 on Sunday, but before that happens, Rhodes will need to get through Reigns and The Rock as he teams with Seth Rollins in a tag team headliner on night one Saturday night. Will The Rock hurt Rhodes’ chances to finish his story, or will he, perhaps, help Rhodes in the end?

In something a little bit different, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee preview this weekend’s star-studded WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, the two big main events, other standout matches, CM Punk’s potential involvement in the world heavyweight title match between Rollins and Drew McIntyre, and more.

