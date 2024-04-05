UFC Vegas 90 weigh-in results: 4 fighters miss weight, 1 fight cancelled

The headliners for UFC Vegas 90 faced no struggles making weight, but that wasn’t the case for several other matchups on the card.

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis hit the scale early in the day and both weighed 186 pounds for their middleweight main event. The rematch comes more than two years after their initial meeting, which saw Curtis score a second-round knockout to hand Allen his second loss overall in the UFC.

Allen hasn’t tasted defeat since then, racking up six wins in a row. Now he’ll seek revenge against Curtis on Saturday.

The co-main event saw Alexander Hernandez have the biggest weight miss of the day. He hit the scale at 150 pounds, four pounds over the limit for his non-title featherweight fight against Damon Jackson.

Cynthia Calvillo missed weight for the third time in her UFC career, coming in at 119 pounds — three pounds over the limit — for her strawweight fight with Piera Rodriguez. Following her latest weight miss, Calvillo’s fight against Rodriguez was cancelled and pulled from the card.

The opening bout on the preliminary card actually saw both fighters miss weight, with Melissa Mullins weighing 138 pounds and Nora Cornolle tipping the scales at at 138.5 pounds for their bantamweight matchup.

The rest of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 90 made weight. There’s no word yet on potential punishment for the athletes who missed weight or whether their bouts will proceed as scheduled.

See UFC Vegas 90 official weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)

Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Valter Walker (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236)

Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171)

Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135)

Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5)

Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (119)**

Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)

Dylan Budka (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)

Nora Cornolle (138.5)*** vs. Melissa Mullins (138)****

* Hernandez missed weight by 4 pounds

** Calvillo missed weight by 3 pounds, fight with Rodriguez cancelled

*** Coronolle missed weight by 2.5 pounds

**** Mullins missed weight by 2 pounds