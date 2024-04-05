Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dana White planting seeds for Conor McGregor’s UFC return

Could it be? Is Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC actually going to happen? If you take what Dana White’s Instagram story read on Friday morning as a seed planted, perhaps we’re heading in the right direction.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to White’s tease of McGregor’s octagon return, discusses when it could happen, and why it could be an incredibly interesting story outside of just a fight. Additionally, listener questions include potential surprises that could happen at UFC 300, Joaquin Buckley following his win over Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City, the pros and cons from Thursday’s PFL San Antonio card, Charles Oliveira recently saying he’d rather face McGregor than Islam Makhachev, and much more.

