Dana White teases Conor McGregor’s UFC return

With the UFC just over a week away from a historic pay-per-view event, UFC CEO Dana White is setting the table for a major announcement regarding the promotion’s biggest star.

White posted a video to his Instagram story early Friday morning that showed Conor McGregor walking into a building ahead of a UFC event and captioned it with “Coming soon...” perhaps teasing the return of the former two-division champion.

McGregor announced just before 2023 ended that he would be facing fellow Ultimate Fighter 31 coach Michael Chandler on June 29 — which is UFC 303, the main attraction for the promotion’s annual International Fight Week — but in subsequent interviews, White did not confirm anything, even going as far to say he would be hopeful McGregor returns in the fall to face Chandler.

“The Notorious” recently said on The MMA Hour that a return this summer is imminent, but wouldn’t provide further details.

Should McGregor return this summer, it would be his first appearance since suffering a nasty leg injury in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.