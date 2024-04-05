UFC Vegas 90 preview show: Brendan Allen hunts for revenge on Chris Curtis, weight misses galore

Brendan Allen is on an impressive six-fight win streak in the UFC middleweight division, and on Saturday, he’ll have the opportunity to exact some revenge on the last person to defeat him in Chris Curtis in the main event of UFC Vegas 90. If he gets it done, where does Allen go in the fascinating 185-pound championship picture?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee preview the main event rematch between Allen and Curtis, discuss how the new bout compares to the original booking against Vettori, and what’s at stake for both fighters. Additionally, they discuss four fighters — Alexander Hernandez, Cynthia Calvillo, Melissa Mullins, and Nora Cornolle — missing weight, the return of former champion Germaine de Randamie, and answer viewer questions.

