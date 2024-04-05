PFL 1 results: Valentin Moldavsky demolishes Ante Delija, Liz Carmouche dominates Juliana Velasquez

Valentin Moldavsky made one heck of a PFL debut.

On Saturday night at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas, PFL 1 took place, kicking off the regular seasons for the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions. In the main event, Moldavsky knocked out Ante Delija in the first round with one one of the best performances of his career.

Delija looked out of sorts almost from the very beginning and Moldavsky wasted no time taking advantage, pressuring the 2022 PFL heavyweight champion around the cage. Just a few minutes into the opening round, Moldavsky landed a powerful right hand, hurting Delija, and leading to a barrage of strikes that ultimately ended the bout. The win earned Moldavski six points and the top spot in the 2024 heavyweight season

In the co-main event, Denis Goltsov overcame a strong start from Linton Vassell to get his first win since losing the 2023 heavyweight finals.

Vassell looked good early on, quickly taking Goltsov down and dominating from top position, but as the first round ended, Goltsov pulled off a sweep as Vassell began to tire. Once the second round started, it was all Goltsov, who took Vassell down early and then worked from top position for most of the round. The third was more of the same, and as Vassell completely gassed out, Goltsov was able to land enough punches to force the referee to intervene. The win earned Goltsov four points for the heavyweight regular season.

In the featured main card bout, Liz Carmouche once again defeated Juliana Velasquez, winning a dominant unanimous decision.

Carmouche beat Velasquez twice for the Bellator flyweight title, but the PFL powers that be decided a trilogy was necessary for the first round of the women’s flyweight season. Carmouche left now doubt as to who was the better fighter, controlling Velasquez for nearly the entire 15 minutes of the fight. The win was Carmouche’s first inside the Smart Cage and earned her three points for the regular season.

In the main card opener, Dakota Ditcheva looked every bit of the -4500 favorite that bookmakers had her, dominating Lisa Mauldin en route to a first-round TKO finish. Maudlin simply had nothing to offer Ditcheva, who romped to her eleventh professional win and six points in the PFL regular season standings.

