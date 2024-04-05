UFC Vegas 90 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 90 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag Fight.

In the main event, Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 90 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo

Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins