UFC Vegas 90 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 90 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag Fight.
In the main event, Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.
The UFC Vegas 90 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
