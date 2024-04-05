UFC 301 poster released

“The King of Rio” returns, and he rightfully makes top billing in the new poster for UFC 301.

The UFC on Thursday released the official artwork for the May 4 pay-per-view event, and the artwork features a colorized headshot with former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

Check out the poster below.

Only ONE month left until #UFC301!



Check out the official poster for Rio!



Buy your tickets now:

UFC 301 is headlined by a flyweight title fight between champ Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg, whose title shot raised eyebrows despite his three-fight winning streak. Pantoja defends the title for the second time after outpointing Brandon Royval at UFC 296.

Aldo serves as the co-headliner in a fight against Jonathan Martinez. Aldo unexpectedly returned to the UFC fold after a brief boxing career. Martinez has won his past six fights including a leg-kick TKO of Adrian Yanez in his previous appearance.

The UFC 301 main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view and takes place at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro. It’s the promotion’s 12th visit to Brazil and the first trip to Rio in 16 months.