UFC 300: Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier set to call historic event

The broadcast team for the historic UFC 300 card is set with the usual suspects behind the desk at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13.

Jon Anik leads the team handling play-by-play duties as usual. Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan sits alongside former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier handles color commentary for the event.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

In addition to Anik, Rogan and Cormier on commentary, Megan Olivi serves as the reporter in the arena handling backstage news and interviews. UFC veteran Din Thomas joins the broadcast as the “coach” to offer his insight to the fights during the broadcast.

Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith join the desk to provide analysis to the card with famed boxing commentator Teddy Atlas also on the broadcast team.

The massive UFC 300 card features three title fights, including the main event as Alex Pereira puts his light heavyweight championship on the line against Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili clashes with Yan Xiaonan, and Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway in a five-round “BMF” title fight.

The pay-per-view main card airs through ESPN+ with a 10 p.m. ET start time with the prelims expected to kick off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.