Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia pay-per-view price revealed

DAZN has released the pay-per-view price for the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia event, and it will cost fans $69.99 to see how the Haney vs. Garcia saga ends.

There’s been plenty of drama leading up to the April 20 pay-per-view event, most of it from Garcia’s side as the boxing star’s erratic behavior has attracted the attention of regulators. Garcia has openly struggled with mental health issues in the past but insists he’s ready for Haney.

Garcia and Haney met as amateurs and went 3-3, setting the stage for a lightweight showdown that streams live on DAZN pay-per-view. Garcia hopes to capture Haney’s WBC lightweight title in a 12-round battle.

Haney most recently added a super lightweight title to his collection with a unanimous decision over Regis Prograis. He is 31-0 with 15 knockouts and stands at No. 6 on the ESPN pound-for-pound list.

Garcia is four months removed from a knockout win over Oscar Duarte, which put him back on the right foot after a disastrous outing against Gervonta Davis in one of the most highly anticipated lightweight showdowns in recent boxing history.