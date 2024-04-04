UFC announces several fights for upcoming card in St. Louis on May 11

The UFC returns to St. Louis on May 11 with a card headlined by heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento, but several other fights have also been announced.

The co-main event on the card takes place in the light heavyweight division as Alonzo Menifield clashes with Carlos Ulberg. The bout was originally scheduled for the recent UFC Atlantic City card but now they’ll meet in St. Louis in May instead.

Also on the card, Terrance McKinney makes his return to action against Esteban Ribovics in a lightweight matchup. McKinney comes into the fight off back-to-back knockouts while Ribovics looks to build on a 1-1 record in his early UFC career.

Ultimate Fighter veteran Tecia Torres — now going by her married name Tecia Pennington — competes for the first time since 2022 when she faces Tabatha Ricci in a strawweight fight.

At featherweight, Alex Caceres returns to face Sean Woodson on the card while Chase Hooper meets Viacheslav Borshchev at bantamweight.

Highly touted heavyweight prospect Robelis Despaigne makes his second appearance in the UFC with a fight against Waldo Cortes Acosta.

Billy Goff takes on Trey Walters and Jared Gooden faces Kevin Jousset in a pair of welterweight fights added to the card. Charles Johnson meets Jake Hadley and JJ Aldrich faces Veronica Hardy in flyweight fights also taking place in St. Louis.

More fights are expected to be added in the coming weeks with the card airing live on ESPN with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET.