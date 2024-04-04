Heck of a Morning: Is UFC 300 the greatest card on paper in UFC history?

UFC 300 is less than 10 days away, and it is absolutely stacked from top-to-bottom — from the opening prelim between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt, all the way to the main event for the light heavyweight title between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. On paper, is UFC 300 the greatest card in UFC history?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck weighs in on that question, and states his case for why the answer is yes. Additionally, listener questions include the Pereira vs. Hill title fight, where Garbrandt would go in the bantamweight division if he defeats Figueiredo, Thursday’s PFL San Antonio fight card, Dustin Poirier possibly getting a title shot at 155 pounds against Islam Makhachev, Frank Mir discussing his UFC 100 fighter pay, and much more.

