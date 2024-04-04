With UFC 300 just over a week away, take a closer look at the three title fights on the top of the card at the much-anticipated event on April 13 in Las Vegas.

In the ‘UFC 300 Countdown’ video above, the main event clash between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC champion Jamahal Hill, the co-main event showdown between UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, and the BMF title fight between Max Holloway and beltholder Justin Gaethje are featured.