UFC bite victim Andre Lima books his next bout

Andre Lima, the undefeated prospect who became the first UFC fighter in history to win by disqualification due to a biting foul, already has his next bout on the books.

Lima takes on Hyun Sung Park in a flyweight matchup on June 1 at UFC 302, his management announced Wednesday. Park also posted about the bout on Instagram.

Lima (8-0) had a UFC debut to remember in March when his opponent Igor Severino chomped down on his left arm midway through the second round at UFC Vegas 89. Severino was promptly disqualified and cut from the promotion, while Lima was awarded the win as well as a $50,000 “Bite of the Night” bonus by UFC CEO Dana White after immortalizing the bizarre foul with a tattoo of Severino’s teeth imprint the very same night.

Now he’ll make a quick turnaround to face Park (9-0), the inaugural flyweight winner of the promotion’s Road to UFC tournament. Since stopping three foes in the tourney to earn a UFC contract, Park has compiled an official 2-0 octagon record, submitting Seung Guk Choi and most recently knocking out Shannon Ross this past December.

UFC 302 takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. A main event for the pay-per-view has yet to be announced.