Between the Links: Dricus du Plessis calls out Israel Adesanya, UFC Atlantic City fallout, road to UFC 300

The UFC recently announced that they will be returning to Perth, Western Australia for UFC 305 in August, and current middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis has called out rival Israel Adesanya for that event. Is that the fight to make, and if so, is that the card to put it on?

This week on an all-new edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs discuss the possibility of that fight being put together, and the excitement for it. Additionally, they’ll take listener questions about UFC 300 — which is just nine days away — the fallout from UFC AtlanticC ity, the Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva conclusion, Manon Fiorot’s dominant win over Erin Blanchfield, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 90 event headlined by a rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, the PFL regular season kickoff on Thursday, and whatever else is on your mind in the chaotic world of MMA.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

