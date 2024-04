PFL 1 Results: Delija vs. Moldavsky

MMA Fighting has PFL 1 results for the Delija vs. Moldavsky fight card Thursday night at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas.

In the main event, 2022 heavyweight tournament winner Ante Delija returns for his fifth PFL season, facing former Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky.

In the co-main event, 2023 heavyweight tournament finalist Denis Goltsov returns against Bellator vet Linton Vassell.

Main Card (ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergey Bilostenniy

Ilara Joanne vs. Taila Santos

Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov

Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young

Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop

Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy

Ty Johnson vs. Bryce Meredith