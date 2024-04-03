With Alatengheili out, Pedro Falcao faces Victor Hugo at UFC Vegas 90

Victor Hugo has a new opponent for UFC Vegas 90, and it’s a fellow promotional newcomer and Contender Series veteran.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Hugo now meets Pedro Falcao, who is stepping in on three days’ notice, at Saturday’s card at the UFC APEX. MMA Mania first reported the news.

Falcao replaces Alatengheili, who was forced to withdraw from the bout for undisclosed reasons, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting following an initial report from MMA Junkie.

Falcao (16-3) competed on the Contender Series in October 2021, earning a third-round TKO finish of James Barnes but not a UFC contract. The 31-year-old returned to MMA competition a little over two years later, earning a submission win at Tuff-N-Uff 134 in November.

Hugo makes his octagon debut after earning a contract on the Contender Series in October with a kneebar submission win. “Striker” was scheduled to compete at November’s UFC Sao Paulo event but missed weight by 2.5 pounds, leading to the bout being scrapped.

UFC Vegas 90 is headlined by a rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.