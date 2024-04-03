PFL 1 weigh-in video, results

The PFL 1 weigh-in video features all 24 fighters from Friday’s card at Boeing Center in San Antonio.

In the main event, Ante Delija (244 pounds) and Valentin Moldavsky (237.4 pounds) both made the heavyweight limit for their contest.

Friday’s event marks the start of the 2024 PFL regular season. Along with the heavyweight division, flyweights will be featured for the first time. The 125-pound field includes Bellator champion Liz Carmouche, former Bellator champion Juliana Velasquez, PFL Europe champion Dakota Ditcheva, and one-time UFC title challenger Taila Santos.

Watch ceremonial weigh-in video above, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out official PFL 1 weigh-in results below.

Main Card

Ante Delija (244) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (237.4)

Denis Goltsov (245.4) vs. Linton Vassell (240.8)

Liz Carmouche (126) vs. Juliana Velasquez (125.2)

Dakota Ditcheva (125.2) vs. Lisa Mauldin (125.8)

Preliminary Card

Marcelo Golm (264.4) vs. Daniel James (267)*

Blagoy Ivanov (257.2) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (248.4)

Ilara Joanne (126) vs. Taila Santos (126)

Steve Mowry (257.6) vs. Oleg Popov (242.2)

Kana Watanabe (125) vs. Shanna Young (128.6)*

Chelsea Hackett (125.4) vs. Jena Bishop (125.4)

Lucas Brennan (145.6) vs. Dimitre Ivy (146)

Ty Johnson (135.6) vs. Bryce Meredith (135.8)

*missed weight