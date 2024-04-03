UFC implements new ticket policy for friends and family of fighters at APEX events

A new ticket policy is in place for Fight Night events at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In a memo sent to fighters and managers on Tuesday by UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, obtained by MMA Fighting, fighters competing on an APEX card will receive “four seats for friends and family to watch their fight only” beginning with Saturday’s UFC Vegas 90 event.

Once that fighter’s bout comes to an end, a new group of people will replace them for the next bout, according to the memo.

“Following the bout, your guests will be escorted out of APEX,” Campbell stated. “This practice will be in effect for all events at UFC APEX going forward.”

Prior to the change, getting complimentary tickets for APEX events were difficult to come by, and while they were given out upon request from time-to-time, most of the time that was not the case, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. One person told MMA Fighting that most of the comps would typically go to fighters competing in the main event.

UFC Vegas 90 this Saturday is headlined by a middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.