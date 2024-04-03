No Bets Barred: Can Brendan Allen get revenge over Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90?

The UFC is going back to the APEX.

After taking to the road for UFC Atlantic City last weekend, the world’s leading MMA promotion returns to its home base for one final card before the magnificent UFC 300 finally arrives. This week the headliner is a middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, so as always, the No Bets Barred boys are here with a full breakdown of the fights this weekend.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew open the show with a brief recap of UFC Atlantic City before diving into this underwhelming APEX offering. Can Chris Curtis upset Brendan Allen yet again? Will Germaine de Randamie make a triumphant return to the cage after nearly four years out of action? Plus, what about KSW and PFL? All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 84 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.